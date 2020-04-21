Lyndon & Vermont at a Crossroad
To the Editor:
The proposed closure of the Lyndon campus should be a wakeup call for the state. The VCS Chancellor calls for the closure of three campuses. The Governor says the system is economically unsustainable. Both may be right, but they are also wrong. Their no-can-do approach to the issue begs for some strategic thinking and some soul searching about the value of education to the people of the state and especially the Northeast Kingdom. Money is tight, yes! However, money is tight where you want it to be tight.
Vermont requires college students to carry the burden of the cost of education. Vermont ranks last in state financial contribution to higher education. If you look at net tuition as a percent of total educational revenue in FY 2017, Vermont is at 86.6 percent compared to a national average of 46.6% or compared to Wyoming (a small rural state) of 14.7%. Tuition at the University of Wyoming is $5,400, Florida State is $6,300, Ole Miss is $8,600, and SUNY is $8,651. The University of Vermont is $18,276 and Lyndon is $12,074.
Vermont charges more for in-state students than many states charge for out-state tuition. In other words, Vermont governors and members of the Legislature have decided over the years that higher education is not the responsibility of the State is not important for the future of the economic viability of the state and is a frill to be shouldered by those who attend the schools. While higher education support has been dwindling nationwide over the last twenty years, Vermont has become the poster child for shifting the burden to the students, increasing student levels, and walking away from its basic responsibilities. This is not so much a crisis of economics as it is a crisis of intentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.