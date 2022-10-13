Lyndonville is a Good Place to Live

A few days ago, I was walking my dog (Wilbur) with my walker. Somehow, I fell down. Along came this young couple that saw me fall and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived. The young couple was very concerned for me and my dog. It was so touching. Another lady came along that I got to know on my walks. She also saw me fall and recognized (Wilbur), she came running. She went and got my neighbor, so my dog and my walker could go back to my apartment. The E.M.T.s were awesome and very caring for me. I had hurt my back in the fall. I never felt anything as they lifted me into the ambulance. The team at N.V.R.H. was so caring about me. After some testing and I showed them I could walk, the N.V.R.H. team released me.
I want to say a big thank you to the young couple and the lady that helped get my neighbor and also my neighbor for taking good care of Wilbur (my dog) and my friend bringing me home. God Bless you all! The Lyndon Rescue, N.V.R.H. and all of those who cared.
