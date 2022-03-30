Made a Difference

This month I received a notice that Brien Ward was retiring from his law practice. It was a timely reminder of Brien’s long-time role as the leader in Littleton’s recovery from one of those towns with closed factories and vacant store fronts to the industrial and commercial center that it is today. I remember in the middle of this recovery, Brien saying “We can’t wait for a knight to ride in on a white horse to our rescue, we have to do it ourselves”. At a subsequent meeting with Head Selectman, George Hicks, concerning Littleton’s economic doldrums, Brien said, “I don’t know what we are going to do, but we have to do something”.
And something he did. Brien formed the Littleton Economic Development Taskforce, recruited several community leaders, set goals, and the rest is history. Littleton became an economic center supplying jobs, education and services to the North Country. The Economic Development luncheons, which Brien often emceed at the Elks Club, became a much-anticipated annual gathering to share the excitement of how Littleton was moving into the future with a rejuvenated Main Street and an expanding industrial presence. Republican or Democrat, young or old, conservative or liberal, when it came to the best interests of the town, Brien had them all pulling in the same direction. Operating the town TV station, I was in a unique position to look behind the scenes and see the time and effort these activities required.
In addition to his efforts in our economic resurgence, Brien Ward served as our representative to the legislature, where he was instrumental in obtaining redevelopment funds. He was a member of the school board and was active in the renovation of the high school and technical center. As we send our kids to our fine schools, shop on Main Street or in the Meadows, enjoy the arts, or head for our jobs, let’s not forget the contributions of people like Brien Ward, who invest their time and energy for the betterment of our communities. As Brien moves into the sunset of his career, we hope that he will still have a little time left to share his talents and experience with us in keeping Littleton’s eyes on the future.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.