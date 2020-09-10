Made In America
To the Editor:
When I graduated from high school I went to work in a factory until the factory jobs went to Mexico. Then I went to work in a sawmill until the jobs got sent to Canada. This job loss in my life was directly related to the North American free trade agreement. The U.S. auto sector lost some 350,000 jobs since 1994 - a third of the industry. Moreover, the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal that nearly 4.5 million U.S. manufacturing jobs have been lost overall since NAFTA took effect. American workers also lost 3.7 million U.S. jobs to China since 2001 due to the worst international global trade deals in the world with China.
American manufacturing jobs have been slaughtered by the last four American Presidents by both Democrats and Republicans. The United States banned trade with China until 1975 when we lost the war in Vietnam due to China’s involvement. Thereafter trade grew rapidly, and after the full normalization of diplomatic and commercial relations in 1979, the United States became the second largest importer to China and in 1986 was China’s third largest partner in overall trade.
Now America needs American people supporting a return of American jobs back to America. It’s as simple as the majority of Americans buying American-made products not made in China, Mexico or other countries. Shopping local small business owner stores and restaurants instead of large international global chain stores and chain restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.