Make A Difference
To the Editor:
Are you ready to make a difference in the life of a Child!
Foster children come from your town, your neighborhood, and your school. They are friends of your child, members of your church, and kids on your little league team. They are babies, toddlers, school-aged kids, and teenagers. They are brothers and sisters who need to stay together. Due to a situation beyond their control, they have to be displaced from their homes and put into a temporary home. They need support, guidance and love. They need a safe place to call home while their family works to put itself back together. Are you able to open your home to a child from your community – enabling them to remain in a familiar school, with familiar friends?
If you’d like to learn more about the foster care program, join us for a zoom information session on December 10, 2020 at 4:30. Contact Linda A. Pivin, M.Ed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.