Make a Positive Difference

To the Editor:
For those of us that believe different views and ideas can be handled in an appropriate and thoughtful manner the choice is clear that out of the field of five running for the Newport City Council, two stand out: Chris Vachon and Kevin Charbonneau.
I am voting for civility and the ability to work well together as a council for the good of Newport City. Please join me in voting for these two candidates if you believe that our city deserves positive energy moving us forward.
Joanne Pariseau
