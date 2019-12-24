Make America Great
To the Editor:
Trump identifies with “Make America Great”, which made a lot of sense in the past when the world was larger and problems were local. George Washington could do quite well without the help of King George, for what did he know of America. Though we must acknowledge that George W. owned slaves while the King employed servants.
But Make America Great tends to turn international relations into a game of King of the Hill in which we are obsessed with the USA remaining the most powerful nation on earth. In contrast, I lose little sleep over whether Vermont is the most powerful state in the union, or St. Johnsbury supreme among the towns of Vermont.
We are increasingly facing serious global problems, most prominently Global Warming and other manmade climate changes. Air and water pollution are increasingly global. And the unregulated flow of information between countries is a problem that is only going to grow, for we are clueless as to how to regulate it. The concentration of vast wealth is happening all over. Etc. Etc.
