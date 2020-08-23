Make An Accurate Decision

To the Editor:

Those who have been advocating to hold in-person classes when schools open on September 8 have given many good reasons to do so, however, minimizing the Covide-19 risk for children is not one of them.

Those who state that the children are either immune from Covid-19 or will have minimum health effects are either ill-informed or are knowingly diminishing its health risk. If it is the former, they are they are using obsolete information to justify their position. If it is the latter, they are willingly jeopardizing the health of students, teachers and staff. In either case, they are undercutting the validity of their argument.

Much more is known about Covid-19 today than six months ago when the pandemic first started. One thing we now know is that the short- and long-term effects of Covid-19 are not limited to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

