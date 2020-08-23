Make An Accurate Decision

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Those who have been advocating to hold in-person classes when schools open on September 8 have given many good reasons to do so, however, minimizing the Covide-19 risk for children is not one of them.
Those who state that the children are either immune from Covid-19 or will have minimum health effects are either ill-informed or are knowingly diminishing its health risk. If it is the former, they are they are using obsolete information to justify their position. If it is the latter, they are willingly jeopardizing the health of students, teachers and staff. In either case, they are undercutting the validity of their argument.
Much more is known about Covid-19 today than six months ago when the pandemic first started. One thing we now know is that the short- and long-term effects of Covid-19 are not limited to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.