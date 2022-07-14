Make Him Walk

To the Editor:

I just read in the Caledonian Record about Michael Litchfield, the commercial driver who rammed his 13 foot high truck through the eight foot high Mechanic St. covered bridge in Lancaster NH. This driver’s behavior boggles the mind. Thirteen minus eight equals five feet! Yes, you read that correct, a five foot difference! And he rammed through the covered bridge not even knowing if there might be a hidden steel beam in place to stop him in his tracks! Wow!

Mr. Litchfield has demonstrated that he does not have the character, mental capacity or arithmetic skills, to drive a truck. He should never be allowed to drive ever again, in my opinion. Likely, this is a reflection of Litchfield’s overall driving demeanor, a careless disregard for safety at its most basic level. Commercial driving is hard work, and most drivers are hard working, conscientious and safety aware. Dangerous people like Litchfield should never be allowed to drive again.

Michael Scanlon

Littleton, N. H.

