Make Lancaster Affordable

…Amending the budget for inflation. Amend Lancaster Warrant Article 2 down to $7,704,101. (Warrant article 2 proposes $8,125,150). A healthy 6 per cent increase over last year. [Selectmen and Budget Committee are asking for 12%+].
…Defeating the School Budget too by voting no.
Why?
Let’s keep the new tax costs in line. At home we have to cope with 6% higher costs.. Let’s not add 13% higher taxes- cut them to 6%.
(This goes for the school budget [SAU #36] too; they are asking for 45% increase.).
How?
We have excellent town and department management and employees. They can do at work what taxpayers do at home- make do with the money we get.
“Show me your budget, and I’ll show you what you value.”
Value your own wallet. Value the citizen taxpayer!
