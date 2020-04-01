Make Mother Earth Great!

To the Editor:

Ron Pal (‘Choices’, April 1) notes that the Covid-19 pandemic is having some beneficial side effects. Carbon emissions have plummeted around the world. The Coronavirus that threatens to invade our lungs thus has made it easier and healthier to breathe in many polluted areas.

Covid-19 can also be seen as having a healing effect on our living planet, on Mother Earth. She is suffering from the carbon induced fever of Global Warming. (I follow the indigenous practice of using personal pronouns rather than “it” for most living things, in particular for Mother Earth.)

Pal predicted: “I have the feeling that once this crisis is over, we will go back to our usual lifestyle and emissions will rise dramatically.” This suggests that our greatest challenge may be to learn from the virus that there is another way to live on our sacred planet. Learn to find satisfaction from going inside, to accept the Coronavirus as meditation teacher.

