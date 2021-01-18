Makes Me a Socialist

To the Editor:

I was born in the early ‘50s. As far back as I can remember, there has been the specter of communism—socialism lurking in the shadows. We called each other “commie-pinkos” on the playground. Our new ‘60s house had a flimsy bomb shelter built in the basement just in case that Soviet threat proved real. We played in it.

In this last election, socialism was once again used over and over as a fear tactic weapon to keep Americans voting for what “keeps America great.”

There has been a lot of resistance in the Republican Party to the proposition of increasing the second wave of economic stimulus in the form of each citizen receiving $2,000. because it would increase our national debt. (Personally, I feel that the money should not go to everyone, but rather only to the many who are in dire need. I can personally reallocate money given to me to help others in my community.) Giving the tax money to people in need is indeed a socialistic activity.

