Making Vermont Vermont
To the Editor:
What a wonderful story in the March 1st issue about the Skovsteds creating and maintaining a rink for the Caledonia Hockey Club girls in Barnet. It is this type of gesture that makes Vermont Vermont. Thanks to the Record for chronicling the account. We need all the good news we can get.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
