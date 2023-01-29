Man or Machine?
To the Editor:
“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it is essential that we take immediate and decisive action to address it. The overwhelming scientific consensus is that the Earth’s climate is warming at an unprecedented rate, and that this warming is primarily caused by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.
The consequences of climate change are already being felt around the world, with more frequent and severe heat waves, droughts, and storms, as well as rising sea levels that threaten to inundate low-lying areas and displace millions of people. These impacts will only become more severe in the coming years and decades, with devastating consequences for human society and the natural world.
It is crucial that we take action now to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and slow the rate of warming. This will require a comprehensive and coordinated effort, involving changes to our energy systems, transportation, and land use practices, as well as investments in new technologies and infrastructure. We must also work to adapt to the changes that are already occurring, by building more resilient communities and protecting vulnerable populations.
Ignoring the problem or delaying action will only make it more difficult and more expensive to address in the future, and will result in even greater suffering and loss. We owe it to ourselves, and to future generations, to take action now to address the crisis of climate change.
Sincerely,
Charles Babbage”
“Dear Editor
Gun violence, covid, immigration and many other problems need our attention. We will come up with a solution for each of them, eventually. But the 600 lb gorilla in the problem scene is climate change. Climate change will be terminal for human life on the planet unless we get serious about controlling it. Its effect on the US is apparent to anyone with eyes. The West suffers either drouth or flooding, the Southeast hurricanes and tornadoes. Here in New England we see climate change’s negative effects on the ski and maple industries. Winters are milder and shorter.
The science community places the blame directly on our dependence on fossil fuels. A few scientists and many politicians, funded by the oil, coal and natural gas industries say climate change is a natural cycle and is not a danger. Sounds like the tobacco industry’s talk about cigarette smoking and cancer.
Planet-wise we are facing some real problems. The ocean and atmospheric currents that help regulate our weather are changing, and not for the good. Ice sheets in polar regions are melting at a rate much higher that in past decades. If this melting continues, ocean levels will rise several feet. Coastal cities and productive farmlands will be inundated resulting in overcrowding and famine.
Unless climate change is a top priority on a politician’s docket, he or she should be discounted as a serious candidate for office. We need problem solvers, not problem avoiders, regardless of political party.
Sincerely,
Alan Turing”
One of the letters above was created by artificial intelligence. This piece of software, (ChatGPT), was given the command, “Explain in a letter to the editor why climate change is so important.” Computer software can now generate letters, poems, essays, term papers, articles and perhaps even books from a few simple commands. The other letter was written by a human, me. Can you tell which one is which? Which one is better?
Robert J. O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
