Man Who Would Be King
To The Editor:
What is Trump’s problem? His problem is he’s not a king and he wishes he was. America’s blessing is that he is not king and America’s problem is that he is trying to be. The man who would be king is not even a man at all, but a scared insecure little boy who happens to be over 70. A spoiled brat who happens to be a universal class liar. With no maturity or integrity, he is greedy and filled with self-loathing, and mentally and spiritually unstable. He’s no king but he’s a mess and he’s our mess.
Our president wants to be elected again. He throws tantrums when he doesn’t get his way, and because he always has to be right, everybody around him always has to be wrong. He has no sense of history, never knew and still does not know what makes America great, he only lies about wanting to “keep America great”. His premeditated ignorance is our country’s greatest threat. He’s mortally short-sighted with no sense of compassion or ability to reach out to help others. He sees that kind of effort as diminishing himself. He’s a little man who wishes he was much bigger. He can only help himself and he can never take enough. Like a king.
Trump has no sense of humor either and only smirks when he makes fun of people who are already dead. Or disabled. Or foreign. Or who disagree with him. Or who got shot down and captured by the enemy and tortured for years. He does not respect women, feels justified in grabbing their private parts without permission and laughs about doing it and getting away with it. Like an entitled star. Like a bad king.
