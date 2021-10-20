Mandated Experimental Injections
To the Editor:
Thank you Fiegenbaum for attempting to cover my entire point of speaking out by leaving out my main question and message. My point to the CCSU school board was that there is a statute of care that the school is bound to and at this point there is debate and divide, and science to back it, over what is more of a risk to these children -Covid or masks. This is a real, legitimate and justified question and parents feel very differently about this situation. My request to the board was that they leave this decision in the hands of the parents who can best assess their children’s risks and specific situation. There is precedent for this in many states including New Hampshire - right across the border where the Covid cases are lower and parents can decide if there child should mask or not in school based on their individual, specific situations. Why are we not doing this when there is known risk with these masks on many levels, physically and emotionally and from a learning standpoint especially for the younger children. I am simply requesting that these decisions regarding what is best for the child and their specific circumstances be left up to the parents.
My other main point was that both the experimental injection, which it truly is, as well the PCR test are under Emergency Use Authorization only and thus are indeed experimental. A teacher or employee at the school should not be subject to these as options for continued employment. Any mandate regarding this is unethical and discriminatory. Please understand that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has never seen this many deaths and reactions from a vaccine reported before. Under the Emergency Use Authorization in which these injections fall, healthcare providers are required to report deaths and reactions to the VAERS Health and Human Services reporting system. The current number of adverse events to Covid vaccines reported to VAERS is 798,634. The current number of Covid vaccine deaths reported to VAERS is 16,766 (October 8, 2021) https://openvaers.com/covid-data Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC. This is disturbing and needs to be discussed and made more available to the public. Please also keep in mind that these are liability-free products, protected under Emergency Use Authorization. These products are clearly not safe and a moratorium should be placed on them until safety concerns can be properly assessed. Experimental COVID injection mandates not only present a potential and real health risk but are also an incredibly disrespectful act after everything these dedicated, brave, essential workers have offered. It is also critical to note that the current adverse events and deaths reported into the VAERS system is greater than all other vaccines combined in the past 20 years. To help put these numbers in perspective, we can look to the swine flu vaccine of 1976 which was halted after approximately 50 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) surfaced as potentially related to the swine flu vaccine, there were also deaths that had occurred that needed to be investigated. In particular and due specifically to the excess cases of GBS, a moratorium was placed by the federal health agencies on the swine flu vaccine. This is the precautionary principle in effect.
Combine this data with the number of breakthrough cases, Covid cases in the vaccinated, including severe Covid cases in those who are vaccinated and it is clear to see that these experimental injections are not safe and effective, they were never safe and effective and it is criminal that they have been marketed and sold that way. Mandated experimental injections are unethical and illegal and completely unjustified based on lack of safety and efficacy. The vaccine does not seem to be a real or worthy solution. Is it a failed clinical trial? This needs to be adequately and honestly assessed and the sooner we acknowledge this, the sooner we can find and utilize real solutions for early outpatient care and treatments both of which are currently being utilized and established. Health choice, medical freedom, body autonomy and informed consent are individual human rights and they are settled unlike science.
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
