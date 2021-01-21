Marcotte Second
To the Editor:
I met Michael Marcotte in the summer of 2011 in a van touring the Casella landfill in Coventry, Vt. My dog Patches and I had been canvassing the houses in Bethlehem to get our citizens opinions on whether it was a good idea to throw out our largest taxpayer.
By chance, I sat next to Mr. Marcotte and he explained that he had been dubious about the wisdom of accepting a landfill in his town, but he had been convinced that “the benefits of hosting a modern, very well managed, state-of-the-art landfill, far outweighed the risk.” He took this tour every year, just to check on his own judgement.
It occurs to me that his advice to Dalton, works for spades in my town. The environmental risk is minimized by location in the west end of the 800,000 acre White Mt. National Forest. The traffic impact is minimized by a 5.5 mile access through the forest never touching a house. The additional acreage needed for waste for the next 25 years is hidden behind the present landfill which has not had an environmental incident for the past 25 years.
