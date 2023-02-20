Mark Tucker Who Are You Working For?
To the Editor:
I read with great interest Mark Tuckers union first promotion piece in the Friday February 17th edition of the Caledonian Record. Mr Tucker clearly illustrates that his loyalty is with the NEA and certainly not with local children, families or this area of the state. Mr Tucker conducts himself as a union puppet, a mouthpiece with a false narrative. The ruling in Maine allowing some public money to go to religious schools gives the big public education monopoly a well timed excuse to attack Vermonts independent schools.
The mostly Chittenden County, all Democrat sponsors of S.66 listen carefully when the teachers union speaks, I guess they like the promised votes and campaign cash. Mr Tucker and his beloved teachers unions ongoing game plan is pretty transparent. They will ask lawmakers to create burdens and regulations that will cripple small independent schools. They will exclude (for now) the four large independent high schools from their attack, after all, they don’t want to face the strong support, and the political and financial might of these fine institutions. I’m hoping these four large independent high schools will stand strong beside these small independent schools and fight for what’s right.
Parents and families choose independent schools for a variety of reasons, a different setting, different staff and methods. Does Mr Tucker enjoy seeing children struggle and suffer in a setting that just isn’t right for them? Would Mr Tucker force feed his children a certain food every day if it was clearly making his child sick? After reading his “perspective” I really don’t know the answer to these questions. There are wonderful teachers at both public and independent schools and a license isn’t what makes a teacher wonderful.
Mr Tucker tries to appeal to the goodness of good people with his slick political piece, using the tired buzzwords and false narrative that independent schools are discriminatory and not inclusive, have no standards or accountability. Independent schools are certainly accountable, they have customers who choose to send their children there, often at great sacrifice and expense. The homogenized, one size fits all big public education monopoly isn’t right for everyone. We need more options and choices for our children.
Mr Tucker should pick his head up from the NEA and go visit the schools he’s attacking. It’s shameful that the superintendent of our local schools would stoop so low in his quest to mislead. I’m hoping these four large independent high schools will stand strong beside these small independent schools and fight for what’s right. I believe Mr Tuckers allegiance is with the teachers union and not local children, families or our beautiful part of this state, he should be terminated from his position immediately.
Matt Young
Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.