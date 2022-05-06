Markets & More

To the Editor:

Climate Capitalism, by Tom Rand. Very good book if you’re interested, like many people are, in aligning capitalism with the needs of the natural world. Rand writes that capitalist markets are not going away, so get over it, they are an essential tool, as are the human values that markets represent. Rand makes the case that economic advantage will accrue to those, like Vermont, who get an early start building carbon markets. Climate Capitalism is available free through Hoopla and the Littleton Public Library.

And now something extra to illustrate that hypocrisy is not limited to Republicans. I was scrolling through the national news recently when I saw an article about nuclear disarmament written by an emergency physician who once gagged a patient by taping a rag into the obtunded and intoxicated patient’s mouth. Needless to say, this was not this doctor’s best career move. Yet, remarkably, he now preaches nuclear disarmament and non-aggression in the national media. Wow. Life is complicated.

And thank you to John McLaughry for the recent enlightening Caledonian update on next generation nuclear power. Very informative, maybe even reassuring. Thanks John, if we are all still alive in ten years we’ll see how it all pans out.

Michael Scanlon

Littleton, N. H.

