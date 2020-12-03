Masklessness More than Health
To the Editor:
Despite several members of the NH House having tested positive for COVID-19 after the GOP caucus held November 20, and presumably having exposed others at that event, the Republican House leadership decided to move forward with having Organization Day as an in-person event on the UNH campus on December 2, 2020.
Democratic leaders pleaded for an accommodation for members wishing to attend the session remotely because they are at high risk for complications should they contract COVID-19–or do not want to risk bringing the illness back to their communities. It is an abomination that Republican leadership refused to accommodate those wishes in total disregard for the health and lives of others. Shameful.
Instead Republican leadership accommodated some 70 or more Republicans who wished to attend in-person and maskless in violation of state, town and university mandates. Shameful. Why should freedom from masking trump freedom to be healthy and not die? The former is certainly less important than the latter.
