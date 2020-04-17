Masks & Gowns
To the Editor:
Betty and I are making masks. 125 done at this point. She is now sewing gowns # 10 and #11. I am doing a time study of the process to cut down on time, finding ways to speed up the process. I cut the blanks, 6x9 inches and 2 straps 7 inches. I got that down to 3.5 minutes per mask. We are shooting for 15 min, total time per mask. We were at 22 minutes per mask.Will let you know. At 15.00 per hour 15 min. Is $3.75 in labor. Doing this makes it fun. That’s how American business should work.
I don’t like Unions as in a union shop if you work too fast the Union Steward gets after you. That’s how it was at Lyndonville Tap and Die. Look where they are now.
Ron Pal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.