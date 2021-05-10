Mass Mail-in Ballots
To the Editor:
I am opposed to the proposal to mail absentee ballots to every Vermont resident because of the cost and the hardship it presents Town Clerks.
First, let me state I am adamantly opposed to the restrictions some states such as Georgia are enacting to make it difficult for people to vote.
I don’t believe we have had that problem in Vermont. All one needs to do to obtain an absentee ballot is contact the town clerk and request one. Unlike, New Hampshire and some other states, no reason need be given. It is that simple.
Because I often work out of state, I have requested an absentee ballot many times. No fuss, no trouble.
I have to question if someone is serious about voting why they could not contact the Town Clerk to request a ballot.
You can also call 800-439-VOTE or go to sos.elections@vermont.gov.
I supported the mailing of ballots last year because of the pandemic, however, I see no reason to continue to do so. It costs a lot.
Gary W. Moore
Bradford, Vt.
