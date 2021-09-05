Mass Transit Costs vs Benefit??????
To the Editor:
Democrats advocate more mass transit funding despite questionable benefits from subsidizing railways, bus and subway travel. Total Federal subsidies for mass transit is $13B and $48.5B additional was appropriated through pandemic legislation. Also, Democrats want to guarantee 20 percent of the gas tax revenue for mass transit systems which are facing severe budget problems that pre-dated the pandemic. Operating costs have skyrocketed from generous union contracts and pension payments. System improvements and repairs have been deferred or ignored to meet contract obligations.
Government subsidies perpetuate mass transit inefficiencies. Prior to subsidies, transit systems carried about 59,000 riders per operating employee; with subsidies it’s 27,000 today. Business couldn’t survive with negative productivity so how can mass transit?
Government has a history of perpetuating terrible results. Education costs keep climbing and outcomes are deteriorating. Mass transit mirrors that model with increased costs and lower ridership. Incentives to increase ridership are short lived and fail.
Taxpayers’ money isn’t free. Cities/states need to condition mass transit funding on improved productivity. Congress must preserve the gas tax revenue for roads and bridges only. Democrats should vigorously focus on a balanced budget, control inflation and reduce Federal debt. Failure will lead to continued inefficiency and waste.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Vt.
