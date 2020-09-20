Master of Malicious Deception
To the Editor:
Recently, President Trump assured the citizens of our great country that his genius extends to vast knowledge of forest management. Add this mark of genius to a self-generated list that includes actuarial statistics and atmospheric sciences, the Constitution and criminal law, education and epidemiology, faith and family, race relations and vaccine research, - and almost everything in between.
Lately, he’s been acting as Smokey the Bear’s angry stand-in, feeding fires of discontent with the unsupportable claim that blue-state forest mismanagement is the cause of catastrophic fires in the West. In fact, massive blazes fueled by climate change have spread across the Earth; cataclysmic events in Australia and Siberia are but two examples.
Our master of malicious deception has been in office for almost four years, but lying and blaming others remain his favorite tools. Sadly, he has convinced a minority of aggravated, predominantly white, voters that they are the victims of sinister, selfish, shadow forces, and that only he can protect them from the firestorm of fear and distrust that he has created. It is his most successful hoax.
(0) comments
