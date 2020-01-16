Matching Challenge Donation

To the Editor:

The article “Dalton Resident: John Casella Wants To Give Town $50K-$100K” speaks to John Casella’s generosity, but also the potential conflict of interest facing the town of Dalton if it accepts Mr. Casella’s offer.

Mr. Mooney claims that John Casella’s donation offer comes with no strings attached, but many people will be rightfully skeptical.

I live in Whitefield, but only a stone’s throw from the Dalton town line. I have many friends in Dalton, and appreciate the quality of life that Dalton (and Whitefield) residents enjoy, particularly the fresh air, clean water, and rural character of the town.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.