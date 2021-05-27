May 3, 1951
To the Editor:
The denouement of the 1946 – 1950 heyday of the Northern League (Summer Collegiate) Baseball presence of the St. Johnsbury (Tri-County) Yankees in Scale City occurred on Thursday May 3, 1951 when the field lighting system (first installed in 1948) was dismantled at Hazen Field and shipped to Plattsburgh, NY and the new owners, the Plattsburgh Athletic Association. (“Lighting System At Hazen Field On The Way Out,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. May 2, 1951, at p. 3). The paper of record noted that the “lighting system, which includes eight 85-foot poles, six circuit breakers, two large transformers and 120 open flood lights in addition to miles of underground cable and accessories, was purchased for $6,500 – about half of its original cost.” (Ibid., at p. 5).
The St. Johnsbury (Tri-County) Yankees formally disbanded on Thur. Nov. 16, 1950 after incurring a club debt of $1,600 during the 1950 league season. (“Tri-County Yankees Call Quits Board Of Directors Vote To Relinquish Baseball Franchise,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Nov. 17, 1950 at p. 5). The sale of the lighting system was addressed at that evening meeting: “In regards to the lighting system, which cost residents of this community in the vicinity of $12,000, it will also have to be disposed of and, in all likelihood, will not attract local buyers. If reports are correct, St. Johnsbury Academy was given first chance to purchase the lights and the municipality was given the second chance. Both declined the proposition.” (Ibid.).
A closed chapter from seventy years ago in the rich history of semi-professional baseball in Scale City which has included, in part, the St. Johnsbury Senators (Twin State League) and the St. Johnsbury Yankees.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
