Maybe a Statue?
To the Editor:
I am no huge success story. No gyms or athletic fields will be named after me. A statue in my honor will not be forthcoming. However, I am a better son, husband, father, teacher, community member, coach, friend, brother, neighbor, and learner because of my time at Lyndon State College (class of ‘86).
I graduated high school as an average athlete and student. However, the coaches and teachers who supported me and the lifelong friends I made at LSC helped shape me into the person I am today. Please allow other students to have the opportunity that I had. Maybe a statue, who knows?
Sincerely,
