McClaughry Wrong Again
To the Editor:
John McClaughry is welcome to his opinion about climate science, but I wish he would not portray it as somehow an “expert” opinion (Caledonian-Record, July 19).
I am sure Mr. McClaughry is quite learned about physics and nuclear engineering. However climate science is a separate discipline. His ruminations about ‘global average temperature’ should be taken with several doses of salt.
While admitting that the Earth has warmed since 1850, and more since 1977, he claims there is “intense debate” about the extent to which it is caused by “natural causes” rather than the gigantic increase in burning of fossil fuels, which releases carbon dioxide and other pollutants — the concentration of which has gone from about 280 parts per million in 1850 to well over 400 today.
And it’s still going up. This level of CO2 was last seen two million years ago when the planet was not only several degrees warmer but also sea level was up to a hundred feet higher and the climate and habitats far different from what humanity has enjoyed for our entire history.
Perhaps there is intense debate in Mr. McClaughry’s mind. He certainly seems intent on stoking doubt among readers. But there is not debate among more than 90% of climate scientists — or physicists or nuclear engineers, for that matter.
It is beyond debate that reliance on burning fossil fuels is upsetting the delicate balance that has blessed us with a stable climate for more than 10,000 years. The consequences — hotter heat waves, more wildfires, more frequent and more intense storms, flooding, shrinking glaciers and Arctic and Antarctic ice caps, thawing permafrost — are not only as predicted, they are exceeding predictions.
Lastly, in the richest of Mr. McClaughry’s ironies, he is fond of calling those of us who recognize the imperative to reduce fossil fuel usage, mitigate the damage, and prepare for the inevitable, the “climate crisis industry” — as if the views he represents and the policy paralysis he favors do not align perfectly with the interests of the fossil fuel industry, in fact the biggest force in the world economy, to say nothing of its political and even military ramifications.
For Vermont, the consequences of our destabilized climate will continue to mount. Beyond catastrophic disasters like we saw last week, the economic impacts include building far more resilient roads, bridges, buildings, electric grid, emergency relief capacity and other infrastructure. On the horizon, as the world and national economies transition off fossil fuels, Vermont will have to do the same to stay competitive. We have no choice but to build a robust EV charging network, more electric generation, and a redesigned grid.
What we need is a sense of urgency to move quickly to avoid even more catastrophic consequences, both globally and locally. Unfortunately, Mr. McClaughry’s efforts to distract and divert are exactly what we don’t need.
Rep. Scott Campbell
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
