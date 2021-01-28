Mean-spirited And Wrong
To the Editor:
Recently I wrote a letter to the editor and as usual a rebuttal came swiftly from the confused, hateful and misinformed left. In my letter I made the point that no liberal should quote scripture unless they are first willing to put in the years of study. The rebutter then admitted not putting in the necessary time yet continued to quote scripture just as I had said. If one were to place our letters side by side and read both they would see the rebutter proved all of my words to be absolutely true. The writer said he had been told by his mother about the Bible but obviously it didn’t take. Today’s liberals haven’t got a clue but feel they should lead the rest of us downward, well not me.
The letter’s scribe accused my church of being holier than thou. He then went on to tell the readers how he was so much greater than me because he worked for a living, paid taxes and raised two children. Who is the real holier than thou? This is where some of the hundreds of locals that I know probably had a good chuckle at his expense. I too would have laughed had it not been so mean-spirited and wrong. I qualified myself as one who held the priesthood for 40 years and invested thousands of hours reading the scriptures. Apparently this confused sort actually believes there was a paycheck involved. Typical liberal: talk first, learn later. I belong to a lay-ministry. Let me describe that to confused know-it-all liberals. No one and I mean no one gets so much as a penny for their services in my church’s priesthood, just the opposite. Priesthood holders are expected to financially support the church which they do cheerfully. I entered the workforce at 15 and continue there, barring a couple layoffs until retirement. I paid my fair share of taxes opposite to the false accusations and supported my three children who I’ve done my best to teach the gospel. Like the rebutter it then became their choice to accept or deny. As for the thousands of hours of scripture study, those I obtained while others took part in self-indulging entertainment like sports and television. My only pay was a cherished relationship and true knowledge of God and Christ.
We all know where liberals stand on hatred for God, Christ, country and freedom. I like many will not run from their love of evil and falsely accusing words with fear. I for one recognize the satanic beginnings of their movement. I hear everyday of people telling me they don’t know what to believe. I completely understand that and know it can be easily remedied. What I don’t understand is a hatred of the Savior. Here’s an individual who fed the hungry, cured the ill and taught the ignorant. After all that he atoned for our sins and died on the cross. Why hate him? I just don’t get it. I also see the lefts’ disgust for America. Here’s a country millions give up everything to come to. We have (for the time being) freedom, wealth and are of the greatest country ever. Liberals wish to destroy it from the inside by hook or by crook. Again, why? Oh I’ve heard the lame excuses. It’s because of bigotry and slavery. If that’s true than why have anti-Christ liberals chosen the party that started and defended slavery in the beginning? Again I ask why? None of this, or anything else the left pushes and bullies makes any sense at all. It is all hateful, evil and ill-informed just as the leftist’s rebuttal. This is why I ask those of the liberal side to self-educate for a change. Learn before you speak. Speak without hatred and bullying. As I’ve said before liberals don’t let the facts get in the way. Maybe they should for a change. I am not nor ever will be ashamed of God the Father, Jesus Christ or the United States of America. I am ashamed however of liberalism. This is not the way of America.
