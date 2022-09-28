Mecca for Choice

I felt disheartened and horrified by the “Abortion Mecca” letter to the editor by Melissa Ohden from Missouri. As a retired local physician I feel compelled to respond. Article 22 supports the right of a woman and her provider to make choices surrounding her reproductive health out of view of the public, political and religious eye. I can think of no other healthcare issue that allows the public the right to legislate on such broad and important medical decisions. Article 22 does not speak to murder or termination of pregnancy. It seeks to guarantee that women in our “brave little state” will have control over issues regarding their reproductive life in all phases. These are rights we have had to fight for throughout history.
Less than 1% of abortions in this country occur after 24 weeks. The reasons these unfortunate decisions occur are fraught with much forethought, sadness and gut wrenching emotions. They occur where there has not been access to earlier care ( and yes this happens in our great country), fetal incompatibility with life or grave harm should she carry the pregnancy to term. Women do not just wake up at 31 weeks gestation and decide to terminate their pregnancy on a whim. That implication is not only demoralizing to all women but to the healthcare provider that performs the termination. To imply that physicians who take an oath “to do no harm” are lining up to perform “late term abortions” for personal and financial gain is disgusting and insulting to our profession. We make hard healthcare decisions with our patients everyday understanding that life is complicated, messy and personal.
I’m sorry the author of this letter did not feel compelled to tell her mother’s story. I’m happy for her that she survived. It sounds like a traumatic event. I am grateful she has given me a chance to use my voice in an editorial rather than the car rant I perform every time I pass a lawn sign associating Article 22 with murder or a vote for late stage abortions.
Please vote yes for Article 22. We need to continue to fight for the freedom of choice regarding our reproductive health for our daughters, ourselves, our families and the health of our communities.
