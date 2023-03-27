Media Simplified

A simplified version, then, of my earlier response to Mr. Ewertz about where readers can find accurate news coverage. The difference between Fox and the rest of the corporate televised news is now very obvious. Fox’s leading programs are anchored by hosts who have been discovered through the results of subpoenas in the dominion voting machines cases to be knowingly putting out information that they are well aware is entirely false and ridiculous. Yet they continue to regurgitate this deliberately misleading garbage, while their viewing audience gobbles it up and loudly repeats it every chance they get, to anyone who is willing to listen to their sadly misinformed repetition of lies and Russian propaganda.
While the rest of the televised corporate news media can be fairly accused at times of broadcasting biased coverage of news, the question must be asked whether there are even two sides to most political discussions that remain. This is because right wing Republican manipulators in Congress are solely committed to stoking the flames of hatred, division and racially, gender and economic class motivated hostility; misdirecting anger at the victims of their ultra-rich, white, male, oppression.
For honest news coverage the most reliable sources that I know of are Mother Jones or The nation magazines, Democracy Now,! which is a viewer funded daily television program easily located online, and at times Seven Days newsweekly found at no cost on selected newsstands. Many informed citizens also rely upon VTdigger.org which I have found to usually be fair minded but on occasion can be somewhat questionable. Another excellent source of information is available from the Vermont Progressive Party or much of what I receive from the Vermont Democratic Party, in particular what I receive from their Chairperson Jim Dandenau. What do you recommend, Mr. Ewertz, or are you implicitly supporting the trash being put out by the now self-acknowledged purveyors of lies and manipulation on Fox “news.” In fairness to you I admit not to having specifically answered your question previously. I felt that I had done so by implying where readers or viewers could go, but you made an accurate criticism of my initial response to you.
