Medicare & Social Security
To the Editor:
Just read John McLaughry’s piece in the Caledonian (9/20/21) concerning the unsustainability of Social Security and Medicare without burdensome tax increases. There is a solution to this problem. Don’t vaccinate anyone over 65 in the next pandemic and don’t rescue the elderly during the increasing storms and heat of climate change.
Drowning in your wheelchair is as good a way to go as any. Coffins are cheap, caring for the elderly is expensive. States could save a lot of money if they just let nature take its course. This attitude seems acceptable now as an approach to Covid in many parts of our country anyway, why not apply it to anyone over 65 for any widespread calamity or disaster? Many elderly already express concerns about being a burden to their families and society, why not allow them to die as a part of rationing care in the next crisis? It could be a proud moment as a senior citizen, knowing you are dying for your country. The median age of Fox viewers is over 65, so that’s a bonus if they all volunteered. Think of all the money government programs like Medicare and Social Security could save.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
