Meeting with Casella
To the Editor:
First off, I would like to commend both Robert Blechl and Robin Smith on their excellent coverage of the slew of issues relevant to Casella Waste Systems, they have done a bang up job raising public awareness of just how bad of a neighbor and business partner this company is not only here in New Hampshire, but Vermont as well. Many of us saw firsthand the true nature of this corporate predator over the course of the past summer as they tried to influence the vote on zoning in the Town of Dalton with their blatant distortions of reality in their numerous mailers sent to voters. Despite their efforts, and the unpopularity of zoning itself, the citizens of Dalton voted yes to empower the town with Emergency Temporary Zoning in an effort to fight off the unsolicited and very unpopular landfill development proposed by Casella adjacent to Forest Lake. (I wish I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if I was pulling their leg about a landfill next to the State Park!) The North Country has also been forced to suffer thru the tone-deaf lobbying efforts of Casella surrogate Cliff Crosby to somehow introduce yet again another vote on expansion of the landfill in Bethlehem in spite of the will of the citizens there. How many times do we have to tell Casella that we do not want them as a neighbor, nor business partner, anymore?
On Tuesday, December 3rd at 6pm at Profile School citizens of the North Country will have the opportunity to share with NH DES just how they feel about Casella Waste Systems as there will be a public hearing held to offer input on what Casella is saying will be their last expansion of the landfill in Bethlehem (has anyone broken the bad news to Cliff yet?). Casella is seeking a waiver from NH DES for its Stage VI, 5.7 acre expansion relative to the liner system to be implemented as well as a leak detection system. Based on what I have witnessed and learned about Casella Waste Systems, I do not trust them to do what is right for Bethlehem, the North Country, nor the state of New Hampshire. If DES has systems and standards in place relative to landfill regulation, they must be there for a reason. I have read thru past site inspection reports of the NCES landfill conducted by DES and those reports seem to be filled with numerous instances where deficiencies in its operations are numerous. Just recently, the Caledonian reported that not one, but two areas at the landfill lacked adequate cover! Casella is also currently involved in a lawsuit relative to contaminants from the landfill being discharged into the Ammonoosuc River and the same news story mentioned elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane and PFAS at several of the monitoring wells. Did you know that this landfill generates at least 7.2 MILLION gallons of leachate a year? That is a lot of toxic waste, and it is trucked daily to the Franklin and Concord Wastewater Treatment Plants, neither of which has the ability at this time to treat that waste for PFAS removal. Ultimately, those toxins either make their way into the Merrimack River with the WWTP effluent, or is dispersed on lands permitted by the state for biosolid aka WWTP sludge application. By the way, this corporation that makes millions of dollars handling our trash pays the state of NH the pittance of $.0475/gallon to get rid of the leachate they generate at their NCES landfill. Talk about a bargain!
Simply put, I do not trust that Casella is capable of putting the interests of the community over its own and I strongly feel that not only should DES deny their waiver request, but their Stage VI permit request as well. Its time to close the NCES landfill in Bethlehem. New Hampshire does not need Casella Waste Systems and its greedy practice of importing out of state trash in order to increase its own profitability. The recently-released state legislature committee on waste and recycling report confirms this fact. Over 50% of the trash going into NH landfills is from OUT OF STATE! The committee acknowledges that this has become a very alarming situation for the state of NH, but currently we are at a point in time where we can rid ourselves of 1 of the 2 companies responsible for this. If you read the committee report, available online and on the Save Forest Lake website, pages 8 and 9 of the report detail landfill capacity, NH in-state trash, and out of state volume. Those North Country towns currently utilizing NCES for its waste could very easily be accommodated by the AVRRDD Mt. Carberry landfill and the southern part of the state could still utilize the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester run by Waste Management. We do not need Casella and its greed, On the contrary, Casella needs NH to continue to profit from importing trash. Imagine that, no more MBI trucks rolling thru the Notch! Lastly, Mike Wimsatt, Director of Waste Management at NH DES, even sent Casella a letter in October, as reported by the Caledonian, citing a deficiency relative to its landfill capacity, falling short by a year! Seriously! Talk about over-snacking before dinner is served, Casella is FULL! Hopefully DES, fueled by public comment and the proven inability of Casella to properly own and operate its NCES landfill in a way that satisfies the Public Benefit requirement of NH Statute 149-M, will deny Casella its Stage VI expansion permit and commence with the closure of the NCES landfill beginning in April, 2020. Hey, come on, Christmas is right around the corner, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.