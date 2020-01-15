Meghan Hansen
To the Editor:
As a lifelong Vermont independent voter I am giving my full endorsement to Meghan Hansen to become the next Lt. Governor of the State of Vermont in 2020. After fully researching her qualifications based on several important criteria, I am highly recommending Vermont voters take a stand and vote for Meghan Hansen. Vermont is truly in need of new, strong state leaders. Thank you.
Roger Bouchard
Stamford, Vermont
