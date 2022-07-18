Memorial Highway Update
To the Editor:
Back in 1997, the Vermont Library Board designated VT State Highway 105 from Bloomfield to ST Albans as “The Pearl Harbor Memorial Highway”. After some years, jurisdiction over such designation passed to the State Transportation Board (a separate body from the Agency of Transportation Agency (AOT, the Highway Dept.. etc). Installation and maintenance of the Memorial signs went to and remains still with the AOT.
After 25 years now, many of the original signs faded and deteriorated or even just vanished. Consequently, local memories of the Memorial designation seemingly disappeared. “Pearl Harbor Highway” had been forgotten by many, even those who may live along RT 105 itself. Or so it appeared.
I first became interested in the Route 105 name before I retired recently from the Brunswick Selectboard, having served on and off since 1961. Part of Rt 105 runs through our town. My inquiries into the Memorial Route status have continued, including much regional publicity a few years ago when an ill-advised (in my opinion) petition circulated here seeking to name RT 105 with a totally different name. Brunswick, plus several other towns, plus the NVDA Board opposed the re-naming. Additionally a Transportation Board public hearing on the new proposal, held in Island Pond, heard overwhelming opposition from a large crowd to any name change. Apparently, the Pearl Harbor name had not really been forgotten, at least here in there NEK!
Now , thanks in a big way to our state Rep. Terry Williams of Concord, I’ve learned that AOT is installing re-designed new Pearl Harbor signs along the 189 miles of VT 105. Federal road sign regulations urge that on such Memorial designations just two signs should appear, presumably at each end of the highway, but our VT AOT, to its credit, is planning more for Rt 105. To have one Pearl Harbor sign in Bloomfield on the Connecticut River and the only other almost 200 miles away in ST Albans, with none in between, makes little sense. Hardly any travelers would even see them. Congratulations to our AOT for this!
The present plan, now underway, is for AOT to install the new RT 105 Pearl Harbor signs in various places along the route wherever new road construction or repairs are occurring, eg, re-surfacing, bridge repairs, etc. Due to new regulations since 1977, the Pearl Harbor signs are being placed off the road shoulders, in pull-off or rest areas where they won’t interfere with speed limit or other traffic control signage.
I was born in 1934, thus I am one of a rapidly shrinking number of people who ( I was age seven) can recall that Sunday December 7 1941: “A Day Which Shall Live In INFAMY” as President Roosevelt told Congress twelve hours later, as America was plunged into WWII. Thus I’m grateful for AOT personnel such as Division Director Michelle Boomhower and Traffic Operations Mgr Kristen Driscoll (who, it turns out, is from the NEK, and knows well the significance of Route 105 here in our connection to the rest of Vermont) who are working to keep the Pearl Harbor Memorial alive.
Veterans groups too, all through Vermont, should be grateful for their work as they become aware of AOT’s plan.
Most of all I want to give thanks again to Concord Rep. Terry Williams for putting me in touch with all of the above. I first contacted Terry in late Fall last year as the legislative session approached. I know now that despite Covid setbacks, online sessions, and her own committee work (House Education, not Transportation!), she was quietly researching the information I’d asked for. I was surprised and delighted that as the session was ending, she forwarded me a full report on the Pearl Harbor Rt 105 status that led to what I have shared in this letter. Terry: I call that “Constituent Service” of the highest kind!
Bren Whittaker
Brunswick, Vt.
