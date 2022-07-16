I have been reading and hearing a lot lately about our President being too old. It seems to me that we are looking in the wrong direction. I think it’s more important to consider the person’s cognitive ability to hold the office of the President of the United States. When I was President Biden’s age I experienced some of the unfortunate mistakes and trivial problems that he is experiencing. As a matter of fact, I experienced some of those idiosyncrasies when I was younger than him.
My feeling is that instead of worrying about a person’s age in order to be President of the United States we should be more concerned with their mental capability. I feel that any person wanting to hold the office of President should be required to take a comprehensive test that would make them qualified to hold that office.
Even though I am more than 10 years older than President Biden, I feel that I could not hold that office but I do feel that my cognitive abilities still keep me active and able to take part in current events and keep up to date with that’s going on in the world today and understanding that we are in what I presume to be deep trouble with our government and the way the world views the United States.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.