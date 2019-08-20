Mental Distress Training is Needed
To the Editor:
Let’s not give officers Cleary and Rivard a medal. They packed John Allen into his car and got him out of town.
“It seems clear to us that Allen is in an unstable mental state” and they did the minimum. Maybe they had no other options.
If so, we need them to say that clearly and often, to force the creation of better remedies to safely deal with people in mental distress. John Allen died through neglect. It’s that simple.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
