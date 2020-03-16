Mental Health Stigma

To the Editor:

Talking about mental health is hard and breaking stigma around it is difficult as well.

If one believes there is a stigma, you mean. If one does not, the situation is entirely different.

Talking about those trained to direct a stigma is apparently difficult. I see no evidence of it in the press. That surprises me.

