Micromanaging
To the Editor:
The covid-19 pandemic has taught us we do not want the government micromanaging our lives.
A family of six can travel to the marina but only two can ride in the boat. Liquor sales are essential but paint sales are not. We believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, not in having the government making everyday decisions for us.
In Vermont the news media is asking the Governor questions like how many people can play golf together and how soon after the eighteenth hole do they have to disperse. Also, they asked him how often do the buttons on a public elevator have to be cleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.