Might be a Little Healthier
To the Editor:
Sunshine Dawns on NKHS. Can the NEK Create More?
With the restoration by the Sate of full designation status, the good and competent employees of Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS), who have suffered for years with terrible leadership at the Board and executive levels, may be beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
In the past, some of those in leadership positions intentionally manipulated and misrepresented information that went to the Board. Some of employees were intimidated and punished for trying to get NKHS leadership to come to grips with reality. These dysfunctional leadership practices were all in the service of making themselves look good to the detriment of both clients and employees.
This incompetent and malevolent leadership created an oppressive work place where employees could not talk about their concerns for fear of retribution. Many employees were treated unfairly. Trust in the NKHS work place was destroyed.
Fortunately, the tireless efforts of Board Chairwoman Denise Niemira and CEO Kelsey Stavseth to openly and honestly deal with Agency challenges and employee concerns has begun to rebuild trust.
NKHS employees have been through a lot. It will take time to completely rebuild trust. But things are definitely heading in the right direction.
One of our problems in the NEK which has negatively impacted our mental health is the dissolution of community. We are not immune to the problems of family breakdown, poverty, addiction, social media misuse as well as public distrust of and lack of commitment to making government and other social institutions work. All of these problems serve to isolate each of us from one another. This isolation from a sense of community is hurtful for many people who then become labeled as sick.
Currently, we have a crisis of social leadership and personal responsibility. Many politicians, especially at the national level, seem to be in business of dividing and conquering us for their own personal gain.
One has only to read the CR letters to the editor to see that many of us are buying the snake oil that our politicians are selling. One day, somebody writes in a fact free letter to the CR filled with nothing but rhetorical red meat for their “base” attacking the right. The next day, somebody else serves up the same for their “base” attacking the left.
This behavior is a total waste of our social resources and further destroys our sense of community.
Politicians, along with the rest of us, need to define ourselves by what we are for rather than what we are against. To do otherwise, is an utter waste of time.
People need to put in the work to make their positive vision happen while respecting their neighbors who have a different point of view. I think it’s called democracy / and or community.
Things are now starting to turn around at NKHS through listening, openness, honesty, respect, and hard work. It might be a good idea for those of us in the NEK to engage with our local social institutions like NKHS and others to strengthen community.
We all might be a little healthier for it.
Respectfully
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
