Mike Cryans for All
To the Editor:
I am writing in strong support of Mike Cryans for reelection to the Executive Council, District 1. Mike has served with distinction since beginning his term on January 3, 2019. The NH Executive Council shares authority with the Governor regarding appointments, approval of contracts over $10,000 and the granting of pardons. The Executive Council acts as a board of trustees for the state of New Hampshire. Born and raised in Littleton, NH, Mike has worked for New Hampshire residents during his entire career – first as a teacher, later as a banker and up until a few years ago as an administrator of a social service agency. In serving with Ray Burton for 16 years as a member of the Grafton County Board of Commissioners, Mike learned much.
In the first six months of his term, Mike personally visited all 108 towns and four cities in his district and met with local officials and interested parties. Mike’s priority is constituent service and in that regard, he has assisted many people with unemployment compensation, disability claims, and state permitting issues. Mike serves all the people of District 1, regardless of political affiliation. He knows the district well and is a good steward of the public trust. Mike maintains regular contact with his constituents throughout this large district which encompasses more than 2/3rd of the state’s land area.
Please vote for Mike Cryans for the Executive Council, District 1.
