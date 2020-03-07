Military’s Climate Crisis Outlook

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Pentagon released a report on the effects of the climate crisis in January, 2019. This report was mandated by 2018 Defense bill. The mandate was approved by a Republican-controlled House and Senate and signed into law by President Trump. The study was conducted by the Trump administration’s pentagon.
Because the Trump administration blocked the submission of written testimony by a senior analyst in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research at the State Department on the national security implications of global heating, I did not have much hope for the study’s finding.
To my surprise, their conclusion was that the climate crisis is “a national security issue with potential impacts to Department of Defense missions, operational plans and installations.”
