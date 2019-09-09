Milo P. Jewett
To the Editor:
Born in St. Johnsbury on Apr. 27, 1808, Milo Parker Jewett graduated from Bradford Academy, Dartmouth College (Class of 1828), Andover Theological Seminary, and later he was awarded the L.L.D. degree from the University of Rochester. Milo P. Jewett was the son of St. Johnsbury physician Calvin Jewett (1781-1853).
A Baptist minister and education professor by training, Milo P. Jewett would go on to a distinguished career in education in secondary schools in New England and in collegiate settings far from St. Johnsbury. After stints as principal of Holmes Academy in Plymouth, N.H. and as an instructor in teaching at Marietta College, in “1839 he opened the Judson Female Institution [in Marion, Ala. - known today as Judson College][…], at the head of which he remained until 1855.” (“Personal,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. June 13, 1882, at p. 3). Later, Milo Jewett served as the first president of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. from 1861 to 1864.
Subsequently, “after his resignation from Vassar College, Jewett moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There he became a leading public citizen, active in education, religion, and philanthropy. Jewett became a commissioner of public schools, a trustee of Milwaukee Female College, chairman of the board of visitors of the University of Wisconsin, and president of Milwaukee board of health, founder of an importing business, and president of the state Temperance Society.”
Source: Vassar Encyclopedia, available at: http://vcencyclopedia.vassar.edu/presidents/milo-p-jewett.html (last visited Aug. 29, 2019).
Jewett died on Friday June 9, 1882 at the age of seventy-four from typhoid pneumonia. His obituary noted that he was “one of Milwaukee’s best, well-known, and highly-esteemed citizens.” (“Obituary Prof. Milo P. Jewett, the Scholar, at Milwaukee, Wis.,” Chicago Tribune, Sat. June 10, 1882, at p. 7). Milo P. Jewett is interred at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Milo Parker Jewett was among a number of other “Scale Citiers,” either of native born fortuitousness or of alumnus/a status at St. Johnsbury Academy (e.g., Dr. Dorothy H. Andersen, Dr. Frank P. Brackett, Dr. Mary Ely Lyman, Dr. Helen W. Randall, and Dr. Caroline S. Woodruff), who went on to acclaimed leadership positions in post-secondary colleges, graduate and professional schools around the country.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
