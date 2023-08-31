Mind Games

It would be easy to categorize Trump supporters as morons. Who else would support a person with so many character flaws? But, I know people supporting Trump who are intelligent and normal in every other way. What is the common denominator that brings about this “teen-ager in love” attitude that is oblivious to a person’s obvious lack of the credentials we expect of presidential candidates?
The majority of Trump “lovers” seem to have one thing in common, they utilize Fox News as their main source on information. Fifty years ago, a best seller book, “Hidden Persuaders”, showed how subliminal techniques could be used to influence perceptions by attacking the subconscious directly, and bypassing the conscious protections. Our technologies have advanced exponentially since unperceived images in movies increased the sale of popcorn. Is it possible Fox and other ultra-conservative video sources of “news” are using much more sophisticated subliminal techniques to influence public opinion unknown to their viewers? Knowing the track record of these sources, it’s not out of the question.
