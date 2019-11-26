Minimum Wage News
To the Editor:
For those who cling to the myth that raising minimum wage (MW) causes job loss, the NY Federal Reserve Bank 9 year study results published 9/25/2019 may disappoint. https://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2019/09/minimum-wage-impacts-along-the-new-york-pennsylvania-border.html
It is good news for minimum wage workers and their families and for tax payers who pay for low wage supplemental benefits. Using data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages both job growth and worker income was compared in 19 counties on the border of New York and Pennsylvania. Starting in 2009 when both states had the federal MW of $7.25/hour, New York has been progressively raising the MW each year since with it set to reach $15/hour by 2021. Pennsylvania’s MW remains at $7.25. No difference was found between the states in job loss in the steadily worsening retail job sector. By the end of 2018 average weekly earnings in the New York counties have risen 33% compared to 15% in the Pennsylvania counties.
It is interesting that Australia which has been progressively raising its national minimum wage since 1907 (117 years) has had a steadily expanding economy (no recession) for the last 28 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.