Minus the Media

To the Editor:
An independent media is the lifeline of democracy. Newspapers, radio, magazines and television connect citizens with their elected officials. A healthy, independent media with diverse views assures an informed public which is essential to a functioning democracy.
Members of the media ask the questions to which the public want answers. Without the Caledonian would any of us keep track of local issues by regularly attending selectmen’s meetings? Would we travel to Concord or Montpelier to keep tabs on what our senators and representatives were up to? Trips to Washington would be out of the question.
How about social medium as a replacement for a free media? Email, Facebook, or tweeting for example. The last presidential election showed how these sources can be manipulated to misinform the public. The social media have one thing in common – they are a one-way expression of just one side of an issue. A news conference, on the other hand, is a public two way format with face to face discussions between people of different views. Tweeting, as an example, is one way with only one side of an issue in evidence.
