“Miracle in St. Johnsbury”
To the Editor:
The aforementioned description was affixed to a photograph of the portraiture of a St. Johnsbury man (miraculously cured of gangrene in his foot), his doctor, and the man’s daughter that appeared in The Caledonian-Record edition of Sat. Dec. 9, 1950 (at p. 1). A narrative followed concerning painting unveiled in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday Nov. 12, 1950 during the papal beatification ceremony for then Blessed (and now Saint) Marguerite Bourgeoys (1620-1700), nun and foundress of the Congregation of Notre Dame in Montreal. Marguerite Bourgeoys was born in France, was a teacher-missionary to New France (Quebec), and, along with having demonstrated a life of sanctity, Marguerite Bourgeoys displayed a special charism as an educator in the teaching of the youth of New France. She is credited with opening the first school in Ville-Marie (Montreal) in April 1658.
The three subjects depicted in the painting were St. Johnsbury residents circa January 1942. “ John Ludger Lacroix of St. Johnsbury, father of Mrs. Leo [Beatrice] Menard of Maple [Street in St. Johnsbury], was declared to have been cured of a serious [foot] ailment [on Jan. 11, 1942] through invoking the spiritual assistance of Marguerite Bourgeoys. The painting which hung in [St. Peter’s] Basilica during the [beatification] ceremony is an artist’s interpretation of the scene of the miracle with Mr. Lacroix in the wheel chair, Mrs. [Beatrice] Menard kneeling and Dr. Maurice Caron [M.D.], formerly of St. Johnsbury, standing beside the [wheel] chair. Inset on the wall [in the painting] is a picture of Blessed Marguerite. The Italian artist painted the scene only from the facts submitted in connection with the case and had never seen any of the persons.” (“Miracle In St. Johnsbury,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Dec. 9, 1950, at p. 1). The late John L. Lacroix’s daughter, Mrs. Beatrice Menard, was in attendance at Vatican City for the beatification liturgy in November 1950 presided at by His Holiness Pope Pius XII. (“Overjoyed With Beatification And Audience With Pope [-] Mrs. Menard Home From St. Peter’s Ceremony At Which She Was Guest,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Dec. 9, 1950, at p. 1).
The Mon. Feb. 7, 1944 Caledonian-Record (p. 6) obituary of John L. Lacroix noted that in “1885, he came to St. Johnsbury [from Quebec] and he immediately took out his naturalization papers. Mr. Lacroix was engaged in the construction business and assisted in building many of the fine homes of the town and vicinity […] [and he] aided in the construction of the beautiful Notre Dame des Victoires Church.” (Ibid.)
