Mishmash
To the Editor:
This is an holiday weekend that finds me laboring over a yellow legal pad with pen in hand. Short-lived as the respite may be, I am currently in the midst of a self-imposed political hiatus. A departure from the “life is real, life is earnest” track was necessary for the preservation of mental health.Search warrants and classified documents at dawn - oh my! Mar-a-Lago and Donald J. Trump - oh, you rascally guy! We’ll address these and other issues at another point in time.
Meanwhile (in a nod to Stephen Colbert)…like a moth to a flame, I found myself drawn to Jasper Craven’s column “Banana Nation” (9/3 & 4 C-R) and can’t wait for the next installment! The article was a mostly lighthearted and whimsical trip into the experiences and mindsets of the 20 - 30 something crowd and the various characters who decorate the landscape of their world. Magical mystery tour, anyone?
I have long enjoyed the fruits of Jay Craven’s film-making endeavors along with his abilities as a wordsmith. His talents have obviously been passed on to the next generation.
Being of an age where the capacity to communicate effectively via both the spoken and the written word was still of paramount importance in the course of one’s educational journey, it is encouraging to know that critical thinking and “The Elements of Style” (William Strunk, Jr.) remain ongoing and have not been relegated to a dusty shelf beside the Encyclopedia Britannica nor added to some sort of endangered species list.
In the same issue, NEK Chamber head Darcie McCann’s article “Righting & Writing Wrongs” was equally entertaining and thought provoking. We, in the service industry, are oftentimes called upon to act in a manner that is above and beyond the parameters of our basic job descriptions.
As is readily apparent in her column, Ms McCann’s “old school” approach parallels my own and is worthy of favorable comment. Addressing another’s concerns in a positive way can and does pay significant dividends to the individual and/or business providing the requested service.
When Ms McCann mentioned that VNW had neither a credit card number nor a security pin to facilitate the transfer of information between her old and new telephones, I was reminded of an email that made the rounds years ago.
Its target audience was those of us who grew up in times long past and the primary concern set forth therein was this - “How did WE ever manage to survive to adulthood?”. Just think of it - some of our mothers smoked cigarettes while pregnant. Seat belts in cars and bicycle helmets were unheard of. It was considered a point of honor to see how many people could actually be crammed into the open bed of a pickup truck headed for an athletic event, a trip to the beach or a drive-in movie. There was no OCD-like sanitizing of one’s hands. Heck no - “you gotta eat a peck o’ dirt before you die” and so on.
Time to go for another walk. Thanks for reading and have a great week everyone!!!
Roberta Chase Bettencourt
Littleton, N. H.
