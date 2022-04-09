Misinformation
To the Editor:
Steven Mitchell berated another writer for spreading misinformation. Ironically, his own letter was chocked full of misinformation.
Steven asked, “Who the first day in office stopped the Keystone Pipeline, which would get 800,000 barrels of oil from Canada per day and laid off 11,000 workers?” Steven’s answer is “Biden.” The correct answer is “No one.”
President Biden did not stop the Keystone Pipeline! It is alive and well. It began operations on June 30, 2010 and continues to send Canadian tar sands crude oil from Alberta to various processing hubs in the middle of the United States. Steven got his pipelines mixed up! Keystone and Keystone XL are not one and the same. Roughly 8 percent of the Keystone XL Pipeline had been constructed when President Biden formally revoked its permit on Jan 21, 2021.
Here’s what the National Research Defense Council had to say: “The takedown of the notorious Keystone XL (KXL) tar sands pipeline will go down as one of this generation’s most monumental environmental victories. After more than 10 years of tenacious protests, drawn-out legal battles, and flip-flopping executive orders spanning three presidential administrations, the Keystone XL pipeline is now gone for good.”
TC Energy Corp., the Canadian company that owns the pipeline, told PolitiFact that it estimates 1,000 people will be out of work as a direct result of Biden’s order. The company estimated about 10,400 U.S. jobs would be created throughout the pipeline’s construction. The company also told AFP Fact Check that these jobs are temporary, only lasting a few months. Only 50 of the jobs would be permanent with some based in Canada, according to a State Department report.
Steven goes on to say that “This administration withdrew all arms sales. Saudis won’t even answer the President’s phone call. Now they are buying arms from China.” The Biden administration announced on 01/27/21 that it had put a temporary hold on billions of dollars in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia approved by the Trump Administration. A State Department representative called the move a “routine administrative action” noting that it was standard for incoming administrations to review large arms deals initiated by outgoing administrations.
Since then President Biden has approved two weapons sales to Saudis Arabia. One for $500 million and one for $650 million worth of weapons. Obviously the Biden administration did not withdraw all arms sales to Saudi Arabia!
According to Steven, “We didn’t have a war when Trump was President. He even filled the fuel reserved tanks with millions of gallons of fuel.” America was at war in Afghanistan the entire time Trump was in office. Also, when Trump took office in January 2017, the Strategic Oil Reserves held 695.1 million barrels of crude oil. The last full week before he left office in January 2021, it held 638.1 million barrels, or about 8% less. Trump falsely claimed that before his presidency, the reserve had been “mostly empty” for decades and that he had restored it to “100% full.” The reserves have a capacity of 727 millions barrels of crude oil. “100% full” is just another of Trump’s 30,000+ lies.
Many Germans believed Hitler’s lies, many Russians believe Putin’s lies and many Americans believe Trump’s lies. More’s the pity.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
