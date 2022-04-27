Misleading Climate Propaganda

Thanks to Rep. Scott Campbell for engaging in debate over the Clean Heat Carbon Tax that he and his Democrat and Progressive Party colleagues embrace and have voted for.
No thanks for his misleading and hyperbolic propaganda.
Rep. Campbell argues that we must pass this massive tax on home heating fuels during a time of record high inflation without knowing what it will cost consumers or how it will impact our economy because, “The reality of the crisis is in the news every day, quite literally: record-breaking heat, floods, drought, pest infestations, economic disruption,” etc. and so on.
This is dishonest and misleading. Even if we take these most dire predictions as gospel (scientifically speaking they represent unlikely worst case scenarios, not likely scenarios), the truth is Vermont could tax and spend every penny of every citizen on the programs Rep. Campbell is trying to force upon us and it would not impact the issues he outlined above to the smallest degree. All this money wasted, we will still be dealing with floods, drought, and pests, we will just be poorer and less economically able to deal with them (or any other issues such as an underfunded public pension system, an unaffordable housing crisis, a labor shortage, an opioid epidemic, and things like this) if they occur.
The second dishonest and misleading thing Rep. Campbell engages in is accusing me and others of not offering solutions. Untrue. If you’re concerned about reducing CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, then a big step in the right direction is new generation, small scale nuclear power. This is extremely safe, not cost prohibitive, provides reliable baseload power, doesn’t destroy our ridgelines and pasture lands, has the benefit of being technology that actually exists today, and is being embraced by many countries in Europe as well as a handful of western states here in the US. So, that’s one thing we can do.
The other thing we can do is vote out politicians like Rep. Campbell, who are willing to destroy your way of life and ways of making a living for no other purpose than to virtue signal his own climate piety, and replace them with fiscally responsible, rational public servants dedicated to improving the standard and cost of living for their constituents.
